Legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette has weighed in on Austin Theory's new direction on RAW.

Last week on the red brand, the 25-year-old WWE star unsuccessfully cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Seth Rollins for the United States Championship. On this week's show, he collided with Dolph Ziggler and attacked The Visionary after the main event.

Speaking on the latest episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the WWE veteran shared his thoughts on the brawl, stating that it was exciting and that he hopes Austin Theory continues to be portrayed this way.

"It was an exciting pull apart, Theory had animosity. Again, everything the guy did on this program was great, his match with Dolph was great, he more than held up his end... And then the angle at the end was great and Theory looked like - that looked like a guy in Crocket Promotions or on Mid-South Wrestling being elevated and told 'Go out there and get over'... What he did was great and I hope he continues on this path, but I still don't see what the need was for all of the s**t over the last two or three months where they just kind of slapped him around and said 'Well f**k you.' (6:33-7:55)

Jim Cornette feels that Austin Theory going on a losing streak was unnecessary

While Vince McMahon was still in charge of WWE, the former US Champion was portrayed as his protége. After the former chairman's retirement, however, Austin Theory went on to have a lengthy losing streak.

On the same episode, Jim Cornette further stated that there was no need for that, as Theory losing a lot of matches might have an effect on the way he is viewed by the fans.

"There was no need for a prolonged of 'Let's just fucking humiliate this guy and beat him every time he comes out of the gate' and then do this. Because now they've kind of impressed on people for a period of time that 'Well, this guy's just a doofus that loses." (3:21-3:42)

Austin Theory is currently in the United States title picture, and there's a high chance that he and Seth Rollins will have another match for the title. It'll be interesting to see where Theory's new direction takes him.

If you use the quote from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Do you agree with Jim Cornette's take on Theory? Sound off in the comment section below!

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Click here to find out who Drew McIntyre thinks will win the Royal Rumble. She's a real powerhouse!

Poll : 0 votes