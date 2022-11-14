Ricochet fires hilarious shot at his girlfriend following historic Royal Rumble video

Ricochet recently took a hilarious shot at his girlfriend, SmackDown announcer Samantha Irvin, over a historic Royal Rumble video.

The entire interaction started with a Twitter user sharing a video from the 1996 Royal Rumble. The clip shows WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts bringing a giant snake into the ring, followed by every wrestler immediately evacuating the squared circle.

This clip was reacted to by Shane Helms (aka The Hurricane), who pointed out Mabel's reaction in the video.

This was when Samantha entered the conversation and revealed that the 1996 Royal Rumble is her favorite rumble match. The One and Only then sarcastically asked his girlfriend whether she was even born at the time of the match.

"WeRE YoU eVEn BoRn yEt?!?" he wrote.

While this was probably a reference to how certain wrestling fans gatekeep the reverence of older wrestling moments from younger fans, the fact that Samantha Irvin was just a year old at the time of the 1996 Royal Rumble and thus certainly must have watched it at a later time made this interaction even more hilarious.

Ricochet recently took on LA Knight on WWE SmackDown

Ricochet took on LA Knight on the November 4 episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Knight went through a weeks-long character change, during which he morphed from Max Dupri (the character he made his main roster debut with) into the charismatic LA Knight.

The two had a confrontation a week earlier, which resulted in the match happening on the blue brand. The bout started even before the bell rang. This was because Ricochet attacked Knight due to the latter making fun of announcer Samantha Irvin (Ricochet's girlfriend).

While the high flyer had the upper hand at the start, the former leader of Maximum Male Models turned it around and dominated in the second half. The match ended when LA Knight reversed a roll-up, grabbed the ropes, and picked up the victory.

Since the character change, Knight has not been in a significant rivalry, but he confronted Bray Wyatt last week. This could be the start of a feud between the two.

