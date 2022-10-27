"They don't let him do everything he can do" - Konnan criticizes WWE for underutilizing current SmackDown star 

WCW legend Konnan recently addressed the future of former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet, stating that the company is underutilizing the high-flyer.

In January 2018, Ricochet signed with the Stamford-based company. He spent about a year in NXT, during which time he won the NXT North American Championship. Since February 2019, the 34-year-old has been an active competitor on the main roster.

The One and Only is currently a part of the SmackDown brand. He recently held the Intercontinental Championship for 98 days before losing it to Gunther last June.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan praised Ricochet's in-ring expertise while criticizing the promotion for his inconsistent push.

"I think he's been hurt more by stop and start pushes. They push him then they bury him then they push him. And bro, that after a while that takes a toll and people don't see you seriously. I think he's not utilized correctly. This guy is as talented, acrobatic a performer I've ever seen in the ring, and they don't let him do everything he can do," he said. (1:03 - 1:26)

WWE's Ricochet allegedly had maturity issues earlier in his career

Before joining the Stamford-based company, Ricochet competed in several other promotions, including Lucha Underground, where he worked with Konnan. The WCW legend recently pointed out that the former Intercontinental Champion had maturity issues earlier in his career.

The 58-year-old also stated on Keepin' It 100 that Ricochet's personality has probably changed over the past few years as he worked in WWE.

"I know for sure that at the beginning, when I worked with him at Lucha Underground and I like Trevor [Ricochet] to death but he had some maturity issues as most young people do. And I thought wait to get to WWE, they're gonna correct that in a quick jiffy and in a hurry. I'm sure that after being there for what (...) four years, he's probably learned the game and he knows he can't, you know, be acting up."

Konnan added:

"So, he's probably learned how to be more of a professional and he's turned into a better worker. His punches look great (...) His promos need a lot of help, yeah. I've never seen him angry either. But he's a phenomenal, sensational talent that I think is being underutilized," he added. (1:27 - 2:08)

