WCW legend Konnan has opened up about his real-life heat with former WWE Intercontinental Champion Curtis Axel.

After kicking off his career in MLW, Curt Hennig (aka Mr. Perfect)'s son Curtis Axel moved to WWE in 2008. He spent 13 years in the Stamford-based promotion, during which he won the Intercontinental Championship and the Tag Team Titles twice. Nevertheless, the company released him from his contract in April 2020 due to budget cuts. Although he returned as a backstage producer last April, WWE let him go again a few months later.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan addressed his real-life heat with Axel after a fan asked him why Mr. Perfect's son called him a "washed-up dude."

"What happened was when I was doing MLW, he was like in a tag team with somebody. I forgot who it was. And he had some other name [Curtis Axel]. So, I had said that he had no charisma, which he didn't. And I didn't see much of his dad's talent in him, which I didn't, and I wasn't wrong because where is he right now? (...) And I think I might have tweeted it out or something so of course he was mad, so then he said that," Konnan said. (0:36 - 1:27)

Konnan wrestled WWE Hall of Famer Mr. Perfect in WCW

Between 1997 and 2000, Konnan and Mr. Perfect shared the ring several times while working in WCW. They had their last one-on-one match on WCW Thunder in July 1999, which ended in Konnan's defeat.

During the same episode of Keepin' it 100, Konnan spoke about his relationship with Curtis Axel's father.

"Curt treated me too good to have said that. We had a great relationship and I remember when we were doing the thing he was really down in the dumps and we had some real real good real good conversations and he broke out of the funk. I love Curt," he said. (1:31 - 1:45)

