WCW legend Konnan recently opened up about his real-life heat with current WWE Superstar Sheamus.

After wrestling on the European independent circuit for a few years, Sheamus signed with WWE in 2007. He has since been an active competitor in the Stamford-based company. The leader of the Brawling Brutes is now a four-time world champion.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan recalled the time he had a real-life confrontation with Sheamus at a bar during a party in Nashville.

"We were in Nashville and WWE happened to be in Nashville that day and Jeff had this big party at some private bar which is very sweet and he invited like all his WWE friends. And I remember Braun Strowman and OC and Rey Mysterio, and Sheamus was there. Sheamus was talking to Rey and Rey goes, 'do you know my boy Konnan?' And he turns around, 'Oh yeah, he's always burying me.' He goes, 'what do you have against me?' And I go, 'well, I don't even know you, but I was talking about you. It's nothing personal or cheats your work rate, I don't like you matches. Don't take it personal. It's just my opinion, why do you care what I think," Konnan said. (0:27 - 1:12)

The Celtic Warrior ignored Konnan right after their confrontation. However, he apologized to the wrestling legend later that night for his behavior.

"He was just like turned around and ignored me and then later on in the night he did come up to me, goes, 'hey man, I'm sorry, you know, if I got out of line, it's all good,'" Konnan added. (1:13 - 1:23)

Sheamus is one of the most popular WWE Superstars today

Over the past few months, Sheamus' popularity has skyrocketed. The Celtic Warrior has had multiple epic battles against Imperium leader Gunther. The Irish superstar recently led the Brawling Brutes to defeat Gunther's stable in a six-man tag team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook match at Extreme Rules.

During the same episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan stated that Sheamus has changed since the time they had their confrontation.

"I mean that Sheamus and this Sheamus are two different people. This guy right now is super super super over and the people love him," the WCW legend said. (1:28 - 1:35)

