[Photo] Gunther breaks character as he is spotted with female WWE star

WWE Superstar Gunther recently broke character as he was spotted outside the squared circle with his real-life partner, WWE star Jinny.

On the October 7th episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the Austrian superstar defended his WWE Intercontinental Championship against his arch-rival Sheamus. Following a brutal brawl, the bout ended after the 35-year-old hit Sheamus with a shillelagh and pinned him for the win, thus retaining his title.

Taking to Twitter, Jinny posted a picture of herself alongside her husband, writing:

"I'm happiest when I'm right next to you."

Jinny @JinnyCouture I'm happiest when I'm right next to you I'm happiest when I'm right next to you ❤️ https://t.co/no9x5eFohh

Tommy Dreamer spoke about the possibility of Gunther's match with Roman Reigns

ECW legend and former WWE star Tommy Dreamer spoke about the possibility of Gunther having a match with Roman Reigns in the near future.

While having a conversation on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Dreamer spoke about his discussion with podcaster David LaGreca. Tommy recalled David's suggestion that a bout between the Intercontinental Champion and Reigns might work.

Dreamer further highlighted how exciting it would be to involve both Imperium and The Bloodline in the match. He said:

"I feel the person to bring it up isn't on the roster and it was Bron Breakker. Bron Breakker can come up to the main roster and do something to take the title off of Roman Reigns. Then Dave said, 'Gunther.' And I was just like, 'Hmm.' And now that he has Imperium with him, that will be an interesting dynamic right there. I mean, definitely something to be seen. If you also think about The Bloodline and if Imperium joins forces with Sheamus' group, you have a hell of a WarGames."

WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio has recently earned his position as the #1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship and will face the 35-year-old in the near future.

