"The end of the Bloodline starts with Solo" - Former WWE Champion warns Roman Reigns' faction after a recent heated brawl

Former WWE Champion Sheamus has issued a warning to the Bloodline. The Celtic Warrior took the fight to the Roman Reigns-led faction on this week's SmackDown.

This week's show featured Sheamus in a Fatal Four-Way Match against Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, and Solo Sikoa to determine the #1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship.

Midway through the match, the Brawling Brutes engaged in a brawl with The Bloodline, with Ridge Holland, Butch, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn making their way down to the ring to join in on the action.

Taking to Twitter, Sheamus warned Sikoa by claiming that the Bloodline's end begins with him.

"The end of the Bloodline starts with Solo. Ireland V Islanders. #CelticVengeance," wrote Sheamus.

Check out Sheamus' tweet below:

It now remains to be seen if WWE is planning a feud between Brawling Brutes and The Bloodline going forward.

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline will be busy outside of the US in November

The Bloodline is currently scheduled to face Imperium later this year in Dortmund, Germany.

A six-man tag team match for a house show was confirmed, as Gunther is set to team up with Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci to face The Usos and Solo Sikoa in November. The two factions currently work under the blue brand but have never crossed paths.

Imperium has been feuding with Brawling Brutes for months. Faction leader Gunther has defended his Intercontinental Championship twice against Sheamus, whereas, at Extreme Rules, The Celtic Warrior's team got one better by beating their rivals in a Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook match.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel against Logan Paul. The two men recently got into a feud after a conversation on the IMPAULSIVE podcast.

This will be Roman Reigns' first defense since beating Drew McIntyre in the UK. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if WWE plans on booking The Usos for a title defense in Saudi Arabia.

