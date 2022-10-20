Wrestling legend Konnan believes that Zelina Vega is an upgrade over NXT star Elektra Lopez in the group Legado del Fantasma on WWE SmackDown.

Elektra managed the group in NXT but was replaced by Zelina when the group arrived on the main roster. Legado del Fantasma is currently in a rivalry with Hit Row on WWE SmackDown. Cruz del Toro and Joaquin Phoenix defeated Hit Row's Ashante Thee Adonis and Top Dolla on this past Friday's episode of the blue brand.

Speaking on a recent edition of Keepin' It 100, Konnan stated that the group doesn't need a manager like Zelina Vega but she is an upgrade over Elektra Lopez.

"[Escobar] speaks perfect English, not perfect, but he speaks very good English," said Konnan. "I don't think they need Zelina, but she is a definite upgrade over the girl they had before, whoever the hell she was."

Konnan added that he was never high on Zelina as a wrestler but complimented her look and skills on the microphone.

"Zelina is a good example because I was never high on her wrestling," said Konnan. "She wasn't physical enough, she's very small. But she's real good on the mic and she's got a great look, and she ain't afraid to wear really cool s*** and look like a star." H/T: Wrestling Inc

WWE Superstar Top Dolla releases diss track on Legado del Fantasma

Top Dolla released a diss track on Legado del Fantasma before last week's episode of WWE SmackDown. In the track, Top Dolla mocked the group for leaving Elektra Lopez in NXT and claimed that they need Hit Row to stay relevant with the crowd.

"Legado, I see y'all still want beef, that's cool I'm gonna come find your a** at SmackDown," rapped Top Dolla. "Ready or not here we come, you chose the wrong one, I'm the chosen one. And no, I don't mean like Drew McIntyre, y'all could have just said hi if y'all were that inspired. We left y'all in NXT and like a hood oven y'all stood by us to make sure you could get some heat." [0:39-1:00]

Top Dolla is still actively taking shots at Legado del Fantasma on social media, so it appears the rivalry between the two factions is far from over. It will be interesting to see how Hit Row responds to last week's loss on this Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown.

