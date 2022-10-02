Whatever happened to former WWE Superstar Curtis Axel?

Curtis Axel celebrated his 43rd birthday yesterday, which comes more than two years after he was initially released from WWE.

The third-generation superstar had some huge boots to fill when he first debuted in WWE, and it became well-known that he was the son of Mr. Perfect. Axel worked his way up through the ranks and became Intercontinental Champion just like his father, under the watchful eye of Paul Heyman.

After stints in The Social Outcasts, The Miztourage, and as part of The B Team, Axel was released as part of a cost-cutting measure in April 2020. This exit ended his 13-year spell with the company, and it appeared as though Axel had dropped off the radar following his departure.

Curtis Axel recently made his return to WWE in a very different role

Following his release, Axel went on to work for a construction company to continue to support his family since the star is married with two children.

After almost two years out of the spotlight, fans noticed Axel on an episode of Monday Night RAW. He was one of the backstage officials who split up the brawl between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes back in May.

It was later reported that Axel was rehired temporarily as a backstage producer and worked for the company from April until August when he was again released from the role. PWInsider noted that Axel was released along with Ariya Daivari after completing their probationary period as backstage producers.

Axel hasn't been active on his social media pages since his first release, so it's unclear what his new career path is set to be following his second departure. Fans will have to wait and see if he returns to the squared circle in the coming years.

