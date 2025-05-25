Major AEW star teases return after 39 days at Double or Nothing

A major AEW star has teased making her return at Double or Nothing. She was last seen on All Elite Wrestling television programming 39 days ago.

Athena made her AEW debut three years ago at Double or Nothing. Since then, she has come a long way and become a regular feature on Ring of Honor television. The Wrestling Goddess has established herself as one of the top stars in the ROH women's division, and she is also the current Women's World Champion, a title that she has held for 897 days.

With Double or Nothing just a few hours away, Athena took to X/Twitter to say that she'll be watching the show from home, and that she had her eyes set on All In: Texas. A fan replied to her tweet, saying he was praying for her to magically appear at the PPV tonight. The former WWE star responded to the fan's post, teasing that she could be making a return at the pay-per-view tonight.

Check out her tweet below:

If Athena shows up tonight at Double or Nothing, it would be her first appearance on an All Elite Wrestling show since her loss in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament semifinals to Mercedes Mone on the April 16 episode of Dynamite.

Jake "The Snake" Roberts is also excited about AEW Double or Nothing

Double or Nothing is one of AEW's biggest pay-per-views of the year. As a result, the company has a stacked card planned for the event. One of the most highly anticipated matches of the show is the Anarchy in the Arena Match, which promises to be a chaotic affair.

Apart from this, the finals of the Men's and Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament will take place at the show. Hence, a lot of people are excited about this pay-per-view, including Jake "The Snake" Roberts.

The WWE Hall of Famer took to social media recently to ask fans to tune in to watch Double or Nothing.

"The big day is here! #AEWDoN is live tonight starting at 8pm ET and the card is jam-packed with great talents and huge matches. #TrustMe, you don’t want to miss it," he wrote.

Check out his tweet below:

It will be interesting to see if Athena does show up at Double or Nothing tonight.

