Major AEW star teases surprise appearance ahead of head-to-head between Dynamite and NXT this week

Former TNT Champion sends a warning ahead of the special edition of AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday, which takes place tomorrow in Kansas City. The star in question is none other than Wardlow.

Last week on Dynamite, Wardlow faced off against Griff Garrison in a spectacular showdown, showcasing his dominance with a relentless series of five consecutive powerbombs. This was the first time he had been seen on AEW TV since June.

The former TNT Champion had suffered a devastating setback in his last appearance on the debut episode of Collision when he lost his TNT Championship to Luchasaurus. He sent shockwaves through the fans last week when he made his return.

As the AEW gears up for the special edition of Dynamite titled "Dynamite: Title Tuesday, which goes head to head with WWE NXT. Wardlow has sent a warning to the entire roster in a tweet accompanied by a picture of himself in the gym.

"Might fly to Kansas City tomorrow to knock someone tf out," he tweeted.

It is unclear who Mr. Mayhem may be targeting with his warning, but it is clear that he is looking to make a statement tomorrow night.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray comments on AEW star Wardlow's return

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed Wardlow's return and the latter's next move in the promotion.

On Busted Open After Dark, Bully Ray said Wardlow needs to connect with the fans and win their support.

“You were over with the people every single time you came back. You have to get back over with the people and you have to let them get behind you. If you go too fast, they don’t have an opportunity to do that. So I’m really hoping that creative has something for Wardlow and they get him back on track.”

Following his return last Wednesday on Dynamite, it looks like Wardlow has set his sights on AEW World Champion MJF. A fan noticed during his entrance last week that Mr. Mayhem had written MJF's name on it.

