Major AEW star to turn heel after 864 days and reunite with Jon Moxley at Blood and Guts? Exploring the chances

Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley have a very complicated relationship. They have fought alongside one another, and been on opposite sides of the ring. What are the chances of the two reuniting as a unit?

Currently, Moxley is a member of the Blackpool Combat Club, while Kingston has been riding solo since his return to the promotion despite siding with The Elite during Forbidden Door. The Mad King's only reason for going against Moxley is Claudio Castagnoli, another member of the BCC.

But what if Kingston lets bygones be bygones and decides to mend fences with Mox? The Blackpool Combat Club is set to take on The Elite in a Blood and Guts match next week. Eddie Kingston could make an appearance during the match and cost The Elite a victory by siding with Moxley.

The 5 on 5 Bcc vs Elite did not disappoint. Loved the whole conflicted Eddie Kingston as he & Mox had to come to blows, mixed in with the whole feud of these two factions. Takeshita & Hangman Page stood out as the MVP of the match.

This idea is not far-fetched, as he did something similar during the match at Forbidden Door. The Young Bucks were poised to hit their signature Double Superkick on Jon Moxley, but Kingston put himself between them and ate the Superkicks. His friendship with Jon Moxley is seemingly stronger than his hate for Castagnoli, so we could see a possible heel turn soon.

Jon Moxley reacts to Eddie Kingston's title win

Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston have been on opposite sides of the ring recently. The two former best friends have grown apart and it does not seem like there will be an immediate resolution. But, no matter what the problem is, it looks like there are some things that are bigger than their feud.

Recently Sports Illustrated inteviewed Moxley about several facets of his career. He was asked about his involvement at NJPW Strong Independence Day, and whether he paid attention to the results of the other matches scheduled that night. Moxley commented honestly on his perceptions of the rest of the card, and one match in particular, which was Eddie Kingston against KENTA for the STRONG Openweight title.

"I generally don’t pay much, if any, attention to what’s happening on the show prior to me going out. Traditionally, I catch up on the show the next day when I’m not focused on my match. But this was different. It was very evident what being here and competing at Korakuen Hall and winning a title meant to Eddie. Just to see him here taking in this experience, it felt like you were watching Eddie at church. It was a deeply moving experience. I hope that comes across to the people watching." [H/T Sports Illustrated]

Eddie Kingston pouring his heart out backstage after winning the STRONG Openweight title. Every person watching can get inspiration from this short little promo.



This man's pure love and passion for this sport never ceases to amaze me.



Based on what we have seen, it seems that there is every chance a resolution between Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston can take place.

