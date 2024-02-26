Major AEW star to turn heel and join forces with The Young Bucks at Revolution? Looking at the possibility

A major star could turn heel and align himself with The Young Bucks at AEW Revolution, which is scheduled to take place next month. The star being discussed here is Hangman Page.

Page has quite a history with The Jackson brothers. They were together in the villainous stable Bullet Club. They even won the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship when they were all in the same faction.

The 32-year-old star and Bucks have so much in common. They all act like authoritative figures in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Plus, they all also had issues with CM Punk previously.

That said, there is a possibility that Hangman and The Bucks could join hands at Revolution, as the alliance would be very beneficial for both parties. The Virginia-born star could help Matt and Nick win the Tag Team Titles, whereas The EVPs could aid Page in winning the World Championship at the PPV.

Expand Tweet

Hangman Page could miss the AEW Revolution

Page seemingly suffered a serious injury last week. While wrestling in the main event of AEW Dynamite, it looked like he hurt his ankle as fans saw him limping. But a recent update from Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live states that Hangman wasn’t injured.

It was said that the 6-foot star had worked an ankle injury. Alvarez added that even though he is not injured, he could still miss Revolution:

“Hangman is not hurt. He worked an ankle injury. And the reason that he worked the ankle injury is because he has something going on in his personal life and he may not be able to work the pay-per-view. If he can’t work the pay-per-view then this is the cover story as to why he can’t work the pay-per-view, he injured his ankle. Virtually nobody knew about it and I don’t know if even the people in the match knew that he was going to do this.”

Expand Tweet

Hangman is scheduled to face Swerve Strickland and Samoa Joe for the latter’s AEW World Championship in a three-way match at Revolution on Sunday, March 03. With his recent injury storyline, it would be interesting to see what AEW has in store for the former World Champion.

Do you think Page would align himself with The Young Bucks? Let us know in the comments.