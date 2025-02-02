Major AEW star wins first singles match in 680 days

A popular AEW star has just broken their long-standing losing streak tonight on Collision, pulling off an impressive upset. This would be their first singles match win in almost two years.

Harley Cameron has been one of the most entertaining acts in the promotion for different reasons. She has been the comic relief of the company and has gotten to share the ring with most of the top stars in the women's division. Her biggest flaw has been never winning a televised singles match.

Despite this unfortunate win-loss record, she has been gunning for Mercedes Moné's TBS Championship as she wishes to challenge her at AEW Grand Slam: Australia. However, seeing as she hasn't won a match in a while, The CEO felt she didn't deserve a title shot.

Trending

Tonight, Harley Cameron took on Taya Valkyrie as the latter wanted revenge for Cameron costing Deonna Purrazzo in the recent women's casino gauntlet match. To the surprise of many, the Australian star was able to steal a win via a roll-up pin. This would be her first singles win since March 2023 on AEW Dark and her first televised win overall.

Expand Tweet

Despite this, it seems that Mercedes Moné is not yet convinced. It remains to be seen whether Harley will be able to earn a title shot soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback