Major AEW star on WWE legend Shawn Michaels: "Not necessarily one of my favorite people"

A top AEW personality admitted that WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels is not one of his favorite figures in the industry. The star also praised HBK for his incredible in-ring skills.

AEW star MVP admitted that he is not on good terms with Shawn Michaels. Montel Vontavious Porter is recognized for his time in WWE and TNA. He joined AEW in September 2024 and currently serves as the on-screen manager of The Hurt Syndicate, which includes Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin as members.

On the other hand, Michaels serves as the Senior Vice President of Talent Development and Creative for WWE's developmental brand, NXT. MVP credited HBK for how he sold the emotions through his amazing wrestling style.

Speaking on the Marking Out with MVP & Dwayne Swayze podcast, MVP admitted to not liking Michaels in person but praised his legendary in-ring work:

"Shawn Michaels is not necessarily one of my favorite people, but you can't dispute [his]selling, [the] emotion he would get from people the way he would sell and make people feel sorry for him," MVP said. [H/T WrestlingINC]

MVP also named legends like Cope (fka Edge) and Dusty Rhodes, who were great at selling.

A top AEW star had a special request involving Shawn Michaels

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho recently recalled his iconic WWE rivalry with HBK in 2008. The feud lasted for months, with Jericho beating Shawn in a ladder match at No Mercy to end it.

Speaking at the Q&A Panel with Monopoly Events, Chris Jericho suggested that his feud with HBK from 2008 should be put together in a Netflix documentary:

"The feud with Shawn Michaels in 2008 is, I think, one of the greatest feuds in WWE history. They should put together a … Netflix documentary about that, about how to have a great feud." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Fans will have to wait and see if Netflix takes into consideration the above suggestion from Jericho. It will also be interesting to see if The Ocho and The Showstopper ever reunite in the wrestling scene again.

