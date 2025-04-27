AEW's Chris Jericho has a Shawn Michaels-related wish he wants WWE to do

Chris Jericho is one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. The veteran is currently signed with AEW and recently made a Shawn Michaels-related wish he wants WWE to do.

Before joining AEW in 2019, Chris Jericho was part of the WWE roster for several years. During this time, he was involved in feuds against several stars. One of the most memorable feuds he had was against Shawn Michaels in 2008. This feud started after Jericho slammed Michaels' face into the Jeritron 5000, thereby injuring the latter's eye.

They faced each other at The Great American Bash 2008, where Jericho won by referee's decision. At SummerSlam, The Learning Tree made things personal when he accidentally hit Michaels' wife, Rebecca, during an in-ring confrontation. They competed again in an unsanctioned match at Unforgiven 2008, which HBK won. Their feud finally culminated in a ladder match for the World Heavyweight Title at No Mercy 2008. Y2J emerged victorious in a critically acclaimed match. This entire feud was praised for its storyline and matches.

During a recent Q&A panel with Monopoly Events, Jericho recalled his feud with Shawn Michaels, stating that he would like to see a Netflix documentary regarding it.

"The feud with Shawn Michaels in 2008 is, I think, one of the greatest feuds in WWE history. They should put together a … Netflix documentary about that, about how to have a great feud." [H/T: 411Mania]

Last year, WWE had a 10-year deal with Netflix worth $5 billion. RAW made its debut on the streaming platform earlier this year.

Bill Apter wants to see Chris Jericho return to WWE as a commentator

Chris Jericho has been a prominent feature on AEW TV. During this time, he also took on commentary duties for Rampage and was very entertaining in the commentary booth. With recent rumors of retirement and a WWE return looming, Bill Apter wants to see him return to the sports entertainment juggernaut in a new role.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Bill Apter said he wants to see Jericho return to the WWE as a commentator.

"I would like to see Chris Jericho in the broadcast booth. I think he's so entertaining; he's so good. Periodically he's on the AEW broadcast team; he is perfect as a broadcaster. He would be tremendous as a WWE broadcaster," Bill Apter said. [From 3:10 to 3:30]

It will be interesting to see if Jericho's wish comes true. As of now, Netflix is set to release a new docu-series called WWE: Unreal later this year.

