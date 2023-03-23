Major AEW stars to leave promotion if they fail to win titles

Tonight on AEW Dynamite, two of the promotion's top stars have agreed to leave the company if they fail to win the World Tag Team Titles. The stars in question are former WWE superstars Dax Harwood (Scott Dawson) and Cash Wheeler (Dash Wilder).

On tonight's show, the AEW World Tag Team Champions The Gunns successfully defended their titles against Top Flight. Their victory celebration was cut short as former champions FTR showed up.

Cash Wheeler mentioned that they were only here to talk, but Austin and Colten Gunn did not want to hear FTR speak. The Gunns mentioned that they did not want to hear them talk as no matter what they said, both Wheeler and Hardwood could not earn themselves a tag team title match.

In order to get a match against the Gunns for the AEW World Tag Team Championships, Dax Harwood was ready to risk everything. He said that if FTR fails to defeat the Gunns, then they would leave the Jacksonville-based promotion forever.

The Gunns were thrilled as they felt that they had the opportunity to kick FTR out of the company. Thus, they agreed to defend their titles against the former WWE Superstars.

After accepting the match, The Gunns spit on their challengers and quickly exited out of the ring.

Who is your pick to win the title match? Drop your predictions in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes