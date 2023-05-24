Major AEW stars are "scared sh*tless" of CM Punk, claims WWE veteran

AEW star CM Punk's relationship with some of his colleagues has been a major topic of discussion for nearly a year. However, according to Jim Cornette, The Young Bucks are actually afraid of The Second City Saint.

Reports surrounding the "Brawl Out" incident are quite conflicting. Some have suggested that Punk took on both Jackson brothers and that Nick was knocked out in the end. If true, this could be a valid reason for the animosity between the two parties.

During his recent interview with Inside The Ropes, Jim Cornette alleged that the AEW EVPs fear CM Punk in person, despite their tough-guy acts on television.

"They can say, well, we were playing the heels. But in the locker room, they’re scared sh*tless of him and don’t want him anywhere around because he beat the sh*t out of them."

Cornette compared The Young Bucks to the previous generation of pro wrestlers.

"In this and the previous era of the wrestling business, even if a guy lost a fight, he wasn’t scared to be around the f*cking guy. He just got p*ssed off about it and either left the territory or sucked it up and lived with it, but nobody was scared.” (H/T: Inside The Ropes)

CM Punk hasn't been sitting idle amid his All Elite Wrestling absence as he recently posted a clip of his insane body transformation.

Jim Cornette believes AEW's issues with CM Punk stem from their handling of Ace Steel

Ace Steel was seemingly the only person involved in the All Out backstage brawl who was fired. According to reports, the star has already been rehired, but the promotion is not willing to bring him back now. This has allegedly led to new issues between AEW and CM Punk.

During the same interview, Cornette dismissed talks of AEW's internal investigation and pointed out a conflict of interest in the legal team.

“There was no independent investigation. That was all bullsh*t from the start. And the same people that are apparently handling the legal wranglings to get Punk back in, to potentially give Ace Steel a job again, [were] one of the people that rushed into the room?" (H/T Inside The Ropes)

It remains to be seen if Tony Khan and CM Punk will come to a conclusion about his rumored return at Collision.

