Photo: CM Punk looking insanely jacked ahead of his rumored AEW return

Former world champion CM Punk's AEW return is yet to be confirmed. However, going by his Instagram stories, he is certainly preparing for something.

Many have speculated that The Straight Edge Superstar will return to AEW during the premiere episode of Collision. The new weekly show will debut on June 17, 2023. All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan will announce the event location this week on Dynamite, with rumors pointing towards the United Center in Chicago.

While nothing is confirmed about his arrival, CM Punk appears to be in peak physical condition. You can view screengrabs from his latest workout video on Instagram below:

CM Punk at the gym (source: @cmpunk on Instagram)

What is the former AEW World Champion getting in shape for? Only time will tell!

Who could AEW bring in if CM Punk doesn't come back?

While Punk has been rumored to be the poster boy of AEW Collision, the company has yet to announce his return to the company. Moreover, per a recent report, both parties are allegedly not on the same page.

If Punk doesn't show up in All Elite Wrestling, who could be his potential replacement? According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, very few performers can fill the former world champion's shoes, one of them being Mercedes Moné.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Looking back at Resurgence, this ended up being my favorite singles match on the entire card.



Mercedes Moné vs the Chilean sensation Stephanie Vaquer. The perfect blueprint of a match where a wrestler got over huge despite their loss. Give it a watch. Looking back at Resurgence, this ended up being my favorite singles match on the entire card.Mercedes Moné vs the Chilean sensation Stephanie Vaquer. The perfect blueprint of a match where a wrestler got over huge despite their loss. Give it a watch. https://t.co/5KaXhk5PKD

Moné reportedly suffered an ankle injury at the recent NJPW Resurgence event in her match with AEW star Willow Nightingale. But if the former WWE star is cleared to return, Meltzer believes she would be the perfect fit.

The former Sasha Banks is currently active in companies like NJPW and Stardom. With the second-annual Forbidden Door event taking place just eight days after Collision's debut, it could be the perfect time for The CEO's AEW debut.

Do you think Mercedes Moné will appear on AEW Collision? Let us know in the comments section below.

Vince Russo wants Adam Pearce to be replaced by an injured WWE star. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes