A popular AEW attraction recently dropped a video with a major reference to their rival promotion, WWE, ahead of one of their top premium live events coming up. Potentially sensing that it might lead to trouble, they were quick enough to delete the same.

The stars in question are The Costco Guys - Big Boom AJ and Big Justice. The unconventional duo has seemingly quickly gained lots of fans to become a popular act in the Jacksonville-based promotion in no time.

However, in a now-deleted video, the two stars were seen on social media with some significant WWE merchandise just a day away from their upcoming Royal Rumble PLE. In the social media post, Big Boom can be seen posing with a replica of the Undisputed WWE Championship.

The duo was called out for dropping such a reference despite being an integral part of AEW. Although it was clarified that it was from an old video, Big Boom AJ and Big Justice reposting just before the Royal Rumble and then deleting it was seen by many as not the smartest thing to do.

AEW Collision will go head-to-head with WWE Royal Rumble 2025

While AEW fans were discussing the fiasco involving Big Boom AJ and Big Justice, Royal Rumble 2025 is set to be a grand spectacle. It is set to take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indiana, Indianapolis tomorrow night and has all the makings of a blockbuster show.

Interestingly, AEW Collision will be going head-to-head with the premium live event. This came as a surprising move by Tony Khan to have the broadcast of his second show after Dynamite at the same time as one of WWE's biggest events.

The PLE would include names like John Cena, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Charlotte Flair, adding humungous star power to the show. Whereas Collision would also feature marquee names like Chris Jericho, Ricochet, and Toni Storm.

With both shows going head to head this Saturday, it would surely be an exciting weekend for all the fans of professional wrestling.

