Major AEW titles get suddenly stolen ahead of All In 2025

Tonight, some of the top belts in AEW have suddenly gone missing, and their holders have had to get into business and look to get them back. This comes just a few days before All In: Texas.

Moments ago, the Hurt Syndicate was in their locker room as they addressed their immediate agenda for tonight's edition of Dynamite. They talked about the 'talky-talk' between MJF and Mark Briscoe. Things changed as they received a notice right outside their locker room. This was a message from JetSpeed as they revealed that they had taken their AEW Tag Team Titles.

Last weekend at AEW Collision, Kevin Knight was able to pin Shelton Benjamin in their three-way match that also included Nick Wayne. Knight took this win as an invitation to take the belts as he considered this a preview of All In this Saturday.

The Hurt Syndicate had to split up, as they left MJF to deal with his own business with Briscoe, while they searched for their belts.

The mind games continue ahead of the pay-per-view this Saturday. A three-way tag team match will take place as both JetSpeed and The Patriarchy will be looking to dethrone The Hurt Syndicate.

It remains to be seen whether either of them can end this dominant run.

