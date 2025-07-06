Top AEW champion shockingly pinned at Collision 100

In an interesting turn of events, a top AEW champion was pinned during tonight's Collision 100 show. This upset could have implications for All In: Texas next week.
Tonight, a three-way match took place between Kevin Knight, Nick Wayne, and Shelton Benjamin. This wasn't just a random match, as each star is part of a duo involved in the tag team title picture. The Hurt Syndicate kept a close watch on this, as both JetSpeed and The Patriarchy made their presence known.
Shelton took control of the match with his brute strength and incredible athleticism. He seemed to be the favorite, considering how he's been on a great run as a singles competitor in AEW.
At a crucial point in the match, Nick Wayne hit an interesting variation of his Wayne's World finisher on Benjamin, this time bouncing off the springboards into the cutter. He went for the pinfall but did not take Kevin Knight into account as he hit his UFO splash from the top rope. Knight ended up stealing the win by pinning one-half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions.
JetSpeed's Knight has sent a message to the World Tag Team Champions, and this win tonight could give them a better case for a title shot at All In.
