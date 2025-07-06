Top AEW champion shockingly pinned at Collision 100

In an interesting turn of events, a top AEW champion was pinned during tonight's Collision 100 show. This upset could have implications for All In: Texas next week.

Ad

Tonight, a three-way match took place between Kevin Knight, Nick Wayne, and Shelton Benjamin. This wasn't just a random match, as each star is part of a duo involved in the tag team title picture. The Hurt Syndicate kept a close watch on this, as both JetSpeed and The Patriarchy made their presence known.

Shelton took control of the match with his brute strength and incredible athleticism. He seemed to be the favorite, considering how he's been on a great run as a singles competitor in AEW.

Ad

Trending

At a crucial point in the match, Nick Wayne hit an interesting variation of his Wayne's World finisher on Benjamin, this time bouncing off the springboards into the cutter. He went for the pinfall but did not take Kevin Knight into account as he hit his UFO splash from the top rope. Knight ended up stealing the win by pinning one-half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions.

Expand Tweet

JetSpeed's Knight has sent a message to the World Tag Team Champions, and this win tonight could give them a better case for a title shot at All In.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More

One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!