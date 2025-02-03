Major announcement made on Ricky Starks

Ricky Starks has been the center of attention in pro wrestling due to his lengthy absence from AEW. Meanwhile, the young talent is making waves outside the company. Recently, a major announcement was made regarding his next appearance.

The Absolute was last seen on AEW television in March 2024. Since then, he has been appearing for other promotions and dropping some cryptic messages, keeping fans intrigued.

Amid his absence from the Tony Khan-led company, Starks will be appearing at the Toyhio 21 toy show. AEW's Danhausen recently took to X/Twitter to announce that he and the former FTW Champion will attend the event on February 8, 2025, at the Metroplex Expo Center in Ohio. Julia Hart and Killswitch will also be there.

"The Curse Will Be Televised. Come meet Danhausen and @starkmanjones at @toyhiotoyshow this Saturday," Danhausen wrote.

Ricky Starks is set to lock horns with a former WWE star

Ricky Starks has been wrestling in a lot of promotions on the independent circuit. He last competed in House of Glory and is now set to square off against a former WWE star.

The former AEW World Tag Team Champion is set to face KENTA, who seemingly has real-life beef with CM Punk over the usage of the finishing move, GTS. At DEFY Hundredth, on February 7 in Seattle, Washington, KENTA will defend his World Title against Starks. On X/Twitter, The Absolute promoted the highly anticipated showdown by sharing a poster.

"Insane to think that it's Ricky Starks vs KENTA Shoutout Ricky Marvin," Starks tweeted.

Kenta was signed to WWE between 2014 and 2017 as part of NXT. He performed under the Hideo Itami moniker in the global juggernaut. With Starks set for a huge bout, it will be interesting to see if he can become champion outside the Jacksonville-based promotion.

