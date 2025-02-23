Major backstage fight breaks out during AEW Collision

A backstage fight took place soon after AEW Collision went on air tonight. The parties involved in the melee did not waste any time and started assaulting each other in one of the first segments of the show.

At Grand Slam: Australia last week, 'Timeless' Toni Storm pinned Mariah May to become a four-time AEW Women's World Champion. Following the win, Storm was looking for her first challenger. However, The Glamour had other plans.

As tonight's show began, the camera turned to several stars backstage who were set for major appearances, including The Timeless One. Meanwhile, Mariah May blindsided her and continued the attack till they reached the arena. May then hit her with a Storm Zero on the entrance ramp.

The Glamour claimed that their dance was not over, and their story's ending had yet to be written. May then challenged Toni Storm to a rematch at AEW Revolution, where their feud would have a "Hollywood ending."

Both women are tied in their head-to-head series, as they have secured one win apiece. They have won in front of their home crowds, and the third bout of their feud will take place on neutral ground in Los Angeles at Revolution.

