Major botch unfortunately occurs on AEW Collision

Earlier tonight on Collision, a botch transpired during the introductions of some AEW stars before their match.

An impromptu contest took place on this week's Collision featuring FTW Champion Hook, as he wanted to be in action. AEW President Tony Khan ultimately booked The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil in a handicap match against The Outrunners.

As Hook made his entrance, his opponents, Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd, were already in the ring. Unfortunately, All Elite Wrestling's ring announcer, Dasha Kuret, ended up saying "Truth Floyd" before correcting herself.

Hook was able to hold his own during the bout despite being at a numbers disadvantage. To end the match, he tossed Floyd outside the ring and isolated Truth Magnum. He applied the Redrum submission hold on his opponent for the win.

The FTW Champion is racking up wins as he looks to once more put himself in contention for Samoa Joe's AEW World Title. The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil previously claimed that he was not finished with The Samoan Submission Machine.

With the All Elite Wrestling rankings system now in place, he would have to earn his shot, as other top stars such as "Hangman" Adam Page and Swerve Strickland are close to challenging Joe for the gold.

