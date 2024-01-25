WWE legend’s son attacks AEW security after they tried to remove him from the ring

A certain AEW star has just come to blows with security after he was told to get out of the ring in the segment to open this week's episode of Dynamite.

Hook came out to confront Samoa Joe regarding their match for the AEW World Championship last week. The Champion came out earlier to address the next move for him and his title.

He talked about his win last week and how his next contenders would only be those who had earned a title match. WWE legend Taz's son came out and acknowledged that he had lost to Samoa Joe but claimed that he would take the title away from him somewhere down the line.

Joe, too, acknowledged this but focused on the present, and this meant that Hook would have to go to the back of the line. He then asked security to come out and escort him out of the ring, as he was now "unworthy" of his time.

The FTW Champion got into it with some members of security before eventually giving in and voluntarily walking to the back.

With the promotion bringing back its ranking system, it remains to be seen who eventually gathers a great standing and becomes "worthy" of a shot at the AEW World Championship. But big names such as Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland look to be potential top contenders.

Who do you think will be Samoa Joe's next challenger? Let us know in the comments section below.

