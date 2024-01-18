Top champion suffers his second-ever career loss in AEW

AEW World Champion Samoa Joe stood tall in his first title defense tonight on Dynamite, as he made work of his first challenger, Hook, despite valiant efforts. The 24-year-old star just suffered his second singles match loss. His first singles loss in AEW was against Jack Perry at 2023 Blood & Guts.

A few weeks ago. The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil called out Joe, as he wanted a title shot. He flaunted his win-loss record, calling it "second to none," and he presented himself as a worthy contender to the champion.

Tonight, he was given the chance to back his words, but Joe did not give him a chance to. He immediately took over the match and went all out, putting him through a table, throwing him on the ring apron, and even planting him dead-center in the ring with a Muscle Buster.

Despite all this, Hook was still in the contest, but as soon as the Champion locked the Coquina Clutch, it was all over. However, the FTW Champion did not stand down, as after the match, he still wanted more, and Joe obliged. This got out of hand, to the point where another contender in Hangman Adam Page had to come out to interfere.

This ended up being a wake-up call to Joe, as after Hook, he had Page and Swerve Strickland right up, and they wanted his title.

How do you feel about the possibility of a three-way for the AEW world title? Let us know in the comments section below.

