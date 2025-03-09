Major brawl breaks out on AEW Collision; star almost unmasked

A major brawl broke out on the latest episode of AEW Collision, and it was especially shocking because a star was nearly unmasked. No one saw this coming and it adds another layer of intrigue to a budding rivalry.

Ad

It was a battle of the masked men as Hologram faced Dralistico on AEW Collision. The match was especially great because of the popularity of Hologram. After a hard-hitting bout, the star picked up the win in a convincing manner.

However, what happened after the match shocked the fans when The Beast Mortos took out Hologram. After taking him out, he tried to take the mask off the popular star, but it didn’t last long as Komander came out and made the save.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

To counter this, Dralístico distracted Komander as he tried to take down Alex Abrahantes. At that moment, The Beast Mortos seized the opportunity to attack Komander, taking him out as well. The segment ended with Dralístico and Beast Mortos standing tall over Hologram in what was a great ending to the match.

It will be interesting to see how this rivalry develops in AEW and how Tony Khan sees it. It has a great theme to it as all the stars are masked, and there might be an added incentive when they face each other again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback