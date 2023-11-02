Major confusion as AEW makes changes to a 55-year-old star's name

A current AEW star recently underwent a name change, as per the All Elite promotion's roster page, and it has something to do with the "Timeless" gimmick of Toni Storm.

Former AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm is arguably in the best run of her career with her "Timeless" gimmick, which has managed to captivate the fans to a whole new level. As a matter of fact, she never fails to entertain the crowd by being herself in backstage interviews and performing in front of the crowd.

In her ongoing gimmick, Toni also got an assist from a 55-year-old veteran as her onscreen butler. The veteran in question is Luther. Dr. Luther has been an active performer for Tony Khan's promotion for the past few years. However, he is currently doing the skit of Storm's butler, which makes her gimmick more interesting.

Meanwhile, Toni's butler, Luther, recently underwent a name change. His name on the All Elite roster page was changed to "Lutha," with a black and white image to fit into Toni's "Timeless" gimmick.

However, the 55-year-old star's name has been changed back from "Lutha" to "Luther," but his image is still black and white. You check out the current roster page here. Well, it definitely caused a lot of confusion.

Will Toni Storm challenge for the AEW Women's Title at Full Gear?

Toni Storm lost her AEW Women's Championship before the "All In" event earlier this year to Hikaru Shida. Recently, the new "Timeless" Toni showcased her presentation, "Hollywood Homecoming," in front of the current champ, Hikaru Shida.

Following the tease, it is being said that Storm will challenge Shida for the Women's Championship at the Full Gear PPV in California. Henceforth, only time will tell if the match ends up being made official for the upcoming PPV.

