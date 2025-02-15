Major debut at AEW ROH Global Wars Australia

Ahead of AEW Grand Slam, Tony Khan taped another major event, AEW ROH Global Wars. A prominent star recently made his debut for Ring of Honor at the event. The star in question is Tommy Knight.

The Prodigy is a free agent working in the Australian independent circuits. He has been associated with many promotions in the country like Melbourne City Wrestling, SLAM! Pro Wrestling League, Pro Wrestling Australia, and more.

Knight is a former MCW Tag Team Champion, ex-MMWA Junior Heavyweight Champion, ex-NHPW Hybrid Champion, former NHPW SST Legacy Tag Team Champion, and two-time WR Australian National Championship.

Knight faced Mark Davis (the newest member of The Don Callis family) at the AEW ROH Global Wars event. Being from Queensland Australia, Davis got a huge pop from the local crowd. Meanwhile, Knight, also from Australia, got a good reaction from the people in the arena as well. It was an exhilarating bout that saw Davis emerge victorious.

Spoilers for AEW ROH Global Wars

As of writing this article, Tony Khan's promotion has finished taping Global Wars and has moved to filming Grand Slam. Below are the spoilers for the event:

The Learning Tree (Chris Jericho, Bryan Keith, and Big Bill) suffered a loss to The Outrunners and Bandido by pinfall in a multi-man match.

Lee Moriarty successfully defended his Ring of Honor Pure Championship against Robbie Eagles

Mark Davis beat Tommy Knight in a singles match

Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara successfully retained the ROH World Tag Team Championship against MxM Collection (Mansoor and Mason Madden) via pinfall.

Athena put her ROH Women’s World Championship on the line against Alex Windsor and defeated her via pinfall to retain the belt.

Overall, Global Wars 2025 was a great event. But the fans are more excited about the Grand Slam show, which is set to feature top stars in Tony Khan's roster like Toni Storm, Will Ospreay, Jon Moxley, and more.

