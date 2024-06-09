Major faction hits the Shield Triple Powerbomb on AEW star Jon Moxley

AEW star Jon Moxley recently defended his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at NJPW Dominion. During the match, he was on the receiving end of a Shield-style Triple Powerbomb by a major faction.

Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) started his WWE career as a member of the Shield. The group consisted of Moxley, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns. They dominated the ring during their early years and dished out their own brand of justice. The Shield quickly became known for their iconic finishing move, The Triple Powerbomb. For a couple of years, many WWE Superstars would be on the receiving end of the move, and the fans also enjoyed watching the group perform it.

However, after the Shield disbanded, all three men went their separate ways. While Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns remained in WWE, Moxley went onto AEW. Currently, he is the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. At NJPW Dominion, Moxley was set to defend the title against EVIL.

As expected, the match turned brutal. During the bout, EVIL's faction, House of Torture, performed The Triple Powerbomb on Moxley through the table. Despite this, Mox was able to recover and pick up the win.

Matt Cardona called Jon Moxley out for a title match

Matt Cardona and Jon Moxley battled several years ago over the GCW World Title. Mox emerged victorious, and this was their only singles match. Hence, it appears as if Cardona is still not done with the current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.

Matt Cardona took to social media to call out Moxley for a title match since he never received a rematch for the GCW World Title.

“Hey @JonMoxley, there’s nothing wrong with @waltdisneyworld bro… And since you never gave me a rematch for the @GCWrestling_ World Title, how about you give me an opportunity at the @njpw1972 #IWGP World Title? @MajorWFPod,” Cardona wrote.

It looks like Moxley has a lot of title challengers gunning for his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Only time will tell what's in store for The Purveyor of Violence.

