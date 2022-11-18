Major female AEW star on if she has any regrets from her WWE career under Vince McMahon's regime

A top AEW star seemingly has no regrets about leaving WWE to join Tony Khan's roster.

Toni Storm's only notable achievement in WWE was her winning the NXT UK Women's Championship. She asked for her release from the promotion in December last year, which was immediately granted. When later asked about why she left the Stamford-based company, she stated that she felt frustrated by the lack of respect for her time and effort, among other things.

In a recent appearance on The Ringer, Storm was asked if she had any regrets about leaving WWE. The New Zealand-born star had a simple response.

“I don’t really think about that at all, to be honest. I don’t operate that way. It’s just a job, to be honest. I could be like, ‘Oh, yeah, it would have been nice to face everyone.’ I’m a fan of everyone there, but I’m not, like, mad about it.” (H/T: EWrestling)

Joining AEW in March this year, she gradually rose up the ranks and became the Interim Women's World Champion. She has also defended her title several times against stars like Sereena Deeb and Hikaru Shida. It remains to be seen what her future holds.

The Interim AEW Women's Champion is set to defend her title this weekend

While Thunder Rosa is still away from action with the World Title in her possession, Toni Storm is certainly putting in a lot of work to retain the Interim Women's Champion.

In the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view, Storm is set to defend her Title against Jamie Hayter. With their rivalry heating up over the last few weeks, the match is expected to be an intense bout.

Fans will also have to watch out to see if Thunder Rosa will be returning soon, which will inevitably set up a Title Unification match should Toni Storm defend her Title successfully.

Do you think Toni Storm will be able to hold on to her Title at AEW Full Gear? Sound off in the comments below!

