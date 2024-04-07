Major fight breaks out in AEW, Adam Copeland (fka Edge) involved

Adam Copeland has gotten himself into another intense situation on AEW Collision, directly getting into a brawl with several members of the promotion. This would be with The House of Black.

Following their win earlier tonight, the former AEW World Trios Champions looked to have evil intentions as it seemed they were going to launch a post-match attack on their opponents.

They were immediately interrupted by Adam Copeland, as his theme hit. However, he emerged from behind to blindside the trio. He immediately succumbed to the numbers advantage, but fortunately, FTR and Mark Briscoe came out for the save.

Adding fuel to the fire were the Young Bucks, who suddenly emerged to confront FTR. They are set to face FTR at Dynasty in the tournament's finals to crown the new tag team champions.

Expand Tweet

In the end, the faces got the last laugh and stood tall after the entire skirmish. At the pay-per-view, FTR and the Bucks can settle their grievances in another match between the two to crowd the first-ever three-time AEW World Tag Team Champions.

Adam Copeland, on the other hand, will have the opportunity to go all out against the House of Black alongside Mark Briscoe and Eddie Kingston in six-man tag action at Dynasty.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Which match are you looking forward to? Young Bucks vs. FTR Adam Copeland, Mark Briscoe & Eddie Kingston vs. House of Black 0 votes View Discussion