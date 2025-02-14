  • home icon
  Major flaw in MJF & Hangman Page storyline questioned by huge name; Tony Khan booking under scrutiny again

Major flaw in MJF & Hangman Page storyline questioned by huge name; Tony Khan booking under scrutiny again

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Feb 14, 2025 11:55 GMT
Hangman Adam Page and MJF have started to feud. (Image via AEW YouTube)
Hangman Adam Page and MJF have started to feud. (Image via AEW YouTube)

The highly anticipated rivalry between MJF and Hangman Adam Page kicked off this week on Dynamite. The company has been teasing this feud for the last few weeks, and it appears that fans are excited to see how things pan out.

In this new rivalry, Hangman is the babyface, while the Salt of the Earth is the heel. Most fans do not have a problem with these dynamics. However, American actor/rapper O’Shea Jackson Jr. pointed out a major error made by Tony Khan.

The actor recently posted a message on X where he reminded fans that Page's actions in the past have been borderline criminal. Jackson joined a chorus of names criticizing AEW's Head of Creative, Tony Khan, for his booking decisions.

"I love how in the hangman vs mjf feud. MJF IS THE EVIL ONE!?!? Do they not remember what Hangman has done?!"

In Hangman's 2024 feud with Swerve Stickland, he mercilessly burned the latter's childhood home down. Furthermore, earlier this year, he retired the legendary Christopher Daniels after brutalizing him in a Texas Death match

O’Shea Jackson Jr. certainly has a point. The 33-year-old has used way too many heelish tactics to mentally and physically destroy his opponents. It is simply hard to ignore these and look at him as a believable babyface after such a short period.

Bully Ray wants to see a change in MJF

On a recent Busted Open Radio episode, Bully Ray said that he wanted to see a different side of MJF. He stated that the former AEW World Champion could make slight adjustments to his character and skillset, which would only make him a bigger star.

"There's something that I would love to see change about Max's delivery. It seems so brash, it's so in your face, it's too close for comfort at times. Maybe just something a little different. It's just very brash, young, New Yorker, not worried about accountability, I wish it was just delivered in a different way," said Ray. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

MJF is the longest-reigning AEW World Champion. He is also a former AEW International Champion.

Edited by Arsh Das
