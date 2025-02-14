Tony Khan must sign soon-to-be free agent to AEW before WWE does

AEW President Tony Khan must grab a top soon-to-be free agent as soon as his contract with his current promotion ends. Over the last week, TNA has released multiple personnel. The promotion has been undergoing various modifications since its partnership with WWE was made official.

Among the many names leaving TNA, Josh Alexander is a top talent whose departure may hurt the company. The 37-year-old star worked for the company for over five years and was a huge name. Recently, the star announced that he would not extend the deal with the promotion and would be a free agent in a couple of days.

The former X Division Champion wrestled his last match on the latest edition of TNA. He took on Eric Young and lost to the latter in his farewell bout. Fans are excited to see what Josh Alexander's next stop will be. Tony Khan should be fast to sign the star before WWE does, as the global sports entertainment juggernaut has already taken a major name this week, Ricky Starks.

WWE might sign him as they have a closer relationship with TNA

The global sports entertainment juggernaut recently signed Jordynne Grace after she became a free agent. Similarly, Josh Alexander might also be heading to WWE. After losing top stars recently, Tony Khan might need new talents to fill the blank space. Before WWE does start negotiating, AEW must give him a contract.

The 37-year-old star has been involved in various storylines in TNA and could be a major factor in important plots. He could also play an essential role in the Death Riders' angle, where stars like COPE and FTR could not make a difference.

Josh Alexander could be a huge difference-maker for a duo

The former Impact World Champion would instantly fit into the fold of AEW. The current feud between the Don Callis Family against Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega will be settled at Grand Slam Australia. If the faction uses number games to win the match, the babyfaces can introduce Josh Alexander as their newest ally.

This would be a great start to the TNA star's AEW tenure. The star could also have blockbuster matches against Will Ospreay, Konosuke Takeshita, Daniel Garcia, and many other stars.

Josh Alexander may be instantly put into AEW's main event scene

Josh Alexander will thrive in the main event scene if booked right. He was one of the most popular stars in TNA and could be a fan-favorite in the Jacksonville-based promotion, too. Jon Moxley and COPE will battle for the AEW World Championship at the Revolution pay-per-view.

While Jon Moxley and company try to outnumber the Rated-R Superstar, Josh could make his debut and save COPE from the Death Riders' ambush. The TNA star could then even go on to challenge for the AEW World Championship later. He could easily get over with the crowd due to his classic wrestling quality.

It will be interesting to see who would sign Josh Alexander first - Tony Khan or Triple H.

