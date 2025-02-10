Major name's TNA contract set to expire soon; will become free agent in a few days - Reports

A top wrestler's contract with TNA is reportedly about to expire. He will soon be a free agent.

Josh Alexander has been one of TNA's top stars in recent years. He went from a successful tag team wrestler to establishing himself as a top singles competitor. During his time in TNA, Alexander won the Impact World Championship twice. However, it seems that his time with the company is coming to an end.

According to reports from Fightful Select, Josh Alexander's TNA contract will expire this week. His potential departure from the company has been known for over a year since he requested that the company not pick up his 2024 option, but they did. This deal will end on February 14. As of now, it is unclear where the former Impact World Champion may go next.

WWE reportedly interested in signing TNA star Josh Alexander

Josh Alexander has proven to be one of the most impressive wrestlers in the ring. With his contract reportedly expiring soon, many promotions will be looking to sign the former Impact World Champion. One of those promotions that is interested in him is WWE.

During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes mentioned that WWE would be interested in offering Josh Alexander a full-time contract. The wrestling insider noted they were unsure if the former World Champion would want to take a little break and work selective dates.

"I think if he's free and clear, they're definitely going to look to get him under their umbrella. It's just a matter of what he wants. He may want to be free for a little while and bounce around like some of these guys do and take selected dates and and work limited numbers. So if he's ready to do that, that's fine. But if he wants to sign full time, I think WWE will offer him that."

If Josh Alexander signs with WWE, he could re-form his tag team with Ethan Page in NXT.

