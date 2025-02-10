  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Major name's TNA contract set to expire soon; will become free agent in a few days - Reports

Major name's TNA contract set to expire soon; will become free agent in a few days - Reports

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Feb 10, 2025 01:14 GMT
TNA logo
This wrestler is a former Impact World Champion (source: tnawrestling.com)

A top wrestler's contract with TNA is reportedly about to expire. He will soon be a free agent.

Josh Alexander has been one of TNA's top stars in recent years. He went from a successful tag team wrestler to establishing himself as a top singles competitor. During his time in TNA, Alexander won the Impact World Championship twice. However, it seems that his time with the company is coming to an end.

According to reports from Fightful Select, Josh Alexander's TNA contract will expire this week. His potential departure from the company has been known for over a year since he requested that the company not pick up his 2024 option, but they did. This deal will end on February 14. As of now, it is unclear where the former Impact World Champion may go next.

also-read-trending Trending

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

WWE reportedly interested in signing TNA star Josh Alexander

Josh Alexander has proven to be one of the most impressive wrestlers in the ring. With his contract reportedly expiring soon, many promotions will be looking to sign the former Impact World Champion. One of those promotions that is interested in him is WWE.

During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes mentioned that WWE would be interested in offering Josh Alexander a full-time contract. The wrestling insider noted they were unsure if the former World Champion would want to take a little break and work selective dates.

"I think if he's free and clear, they're definitely going to look to get him under their umbrella. It's just a matter of what he wants. He may want to be free for a little while and bounce around like some of these guys do and take selected dates and and work limited numbers. So if he's ready to do that, that's fine. But if he wants to sign full time, I think WWE will offer him that."
youtube-cover

If Josh Alexander signs with WWE, he could re-form his tag team with Ethan Page in NXT.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी