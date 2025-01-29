Backstage update on WWE signing top free agent (Exclusive) 

WWE is always on the lookout for free agents. The company recently signed former Jordynne Grace to a multi-year contract, according to Fightful. It seems Grace isn't the only former TNA Wrestling star Triple H is looking to bring into the fold.

During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes provided an update on WWE's supposed interest in signing Josh Alexander. The wrestling insider noted that the company could offer Alexander a full-time contract.

"I think if he's free and clear, they're definitely going to look to get him under their umbrella. It's just a matter of what he wants. He may want to be free for a little while and bounce around like some of these guys do and take selected dates and and work limited numbers. So if he's ready to do that, that's fine. But if he wants to sign full time, I think WWE will offer him that." [From 15:53 onwards]

Josh Alexander lost to Mike Santana in a grueling "I Quit" match at TNA Genesis. After Alexander suffered defeat, he showed respect to the former Proud n Powerful member before telling the world he was leaving the promotion.

With Alexander's former tag team partner, Ethan Page, already proving to be a major name on the NXT roster, fans are hoping The Walking Weapon will follow suit by joining the sports entertainment juggernaut.

