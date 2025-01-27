WWE signs multi-time World Champion Jordynne Grace - Reports

WWE has been loading up on its women's division in recent months, and the hits keep on coming. NXT brought in international stars Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, and Zaria last fall, with Giulia already capturing the NXT Women's Championship a few months into her run.

Now, another highly sought-after star seems to have signed a contract. Former 3-time TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace has reportedly signed with the promotion, per Fightful Select. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful revealed that the Juggernaut signed a multi-year deal with the promotion "almost immediately" after her final match in TNA.

Per the report, TNA Wrestling was well aware that they would make that move. Grace has worked with some of the best wrestlers in the business, and she had an epic rivalry with Naomi during the latter's time in TNA. They developed quite a rapport with one another, and Naomi has been seen praising Grace repeatedly since returning to WWE.

Jordynne Grace has already made several WWE appearances, including challenging for a top title

While fans who don't follow the third brand may only recognize Jordynne Grace from her impressive Royal Rumble debut last year, NXT followers will be ecstatic to know the Juggernaut is officially part of the roster. After her Rumble appearance, Grace appeared in late spring 2024 to set up a match against then-NXT Champion Roxanne Perez. After her NXT debut against Stevie Turner in June, she and Perez battled it out at NXT Battleground on June 9th.

While she failed to capture the gold, she impressed the WWE Universe with her incredible strength. She returned in September, defending the TNA Knockouts World Championship against Sol Ruca, and again in November to team with Giulia, Kelani Jordan, Stephanie Vaquer, and Zaria in a ten-person tag match.

Grace's final match with TNA took place at Genesis on January 19th, where she lost to the returning Tessa Blanchard. With news of her signing one week before the Royal Rumble, one has to wonder if we'll see her official debut this weekend.

