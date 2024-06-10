WWE champion vs. TNA champion match ends controversially after ex-superstar makes unexpected return

The WWE NXT champion vs. TNA champion match is officially in the books now. History was made and the outcome of the NXT Women's Championship was decided in a big way by outside factors - including one returning superstar.

Although Trick Williams vs. "All Ego" Ethan Page was the headliner for tonight's NXT Battleground, the marquee match and most-talked-about one by far was the NXT Women's Title bout between Roxanne Perez and TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace. While this wasn't Grace's first outing in the company, it was her first major championship match - marking an even further stride in the growing WWE-TNA relationship.

After Tatum Paxley tried to steal the TNA Knockouts Title, the returning Ash by Elegance (fka Dana Brooke) came out to stop her. Jordynne Grace took them both out before entering the ring, when she was hit with the Pop Rox - leading to Roxanne Perez retaining the NXT Women's Championship.

The match certainly lived up to expectations and more. Perez had what many considered her most difficult title defense so far, and Jordynne Grace did a great job representing TNA - making it seem like she could have taken the NXT Women's Title over to TNA at any time tonight.

Although Jordynne Grace fell short, it seems like there are higher-ups within the company who are eyeing her and her talents. This may not be the last time we see her in WWE.

As for Roxanne Perez, she has now made history as the winner of the first WWE vs. TNA match.

