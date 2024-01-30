Jordynne Grace poses with Rhea Ripley following her surprise entry in the Women's Royal Rumble, sends a seven-word message

Jordynne Grace took to social media to share a photo with WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley following her surprise entry during the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Grace, who recently captured the TNA Knockouts World Championship by defeating Naomi (Trinity Fatu), is currently in her third reign as the champion. She spent around 12 minutes in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match before being eliminated by Bianca Belair.

Taking to X/Twitter, Grace shared a photo with the reigning Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley. The 27-year-old star also sent a seven-word message.

"A photo worth its weight in gold."

Check out Jordynne Grace's tweet below:

What the future has in store for the talented Grace remains to be seen.

Triple H commented on Jordynne Grace's appearance at the WWE Royal Rumble 2024

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H recently commented on Jordynne Grace's appearance at the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

While speaking at the Royal Rumble Post-Show Press Conference, Triple H expressed his gratitude for TNA Wrestling and thanked the promotion for allowing Grace to appear at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Triple H said:

"Jordynne Grace coming here from TNA, their champion. I wanna thank them for allowing her to be here and participate in the Royal Rumble. I thought she had a spectacular showing tonight. She is an amazing talent and it's exciting to be able to branch out. I'm not gonna use all the cliched terms about what door people go through because it's stupid and silly. But partnerships and opportunities like this come along for some people once in a lifetime. I'm glad she had that opportunity, well deserved. She's an incredible talent."

In 2022, Mickie James also returned to WWE for one night only when she appeared in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. At the time, James was an active wrestler for TNA Wrestling and held the Knockouts World Championship.

