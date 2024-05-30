Naomi and 27-year-old WWE Superstar react to Jordynne Grace's bold post on social media following NXT

Several WWE Superstars, including Naomi, have recently reacted to TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace's post on social media.

On this week's episode of NXT, General Manager Ava made a major announcement about NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez's opponent for the upcoming title match at Battlegrounds in Las Vegas. Although the champ was annoyed and wanted to know who she would face, The Rock's daughter clarified that the former would put her title in line against TNA Knockouts World Champion Grace.

On her Instagram, Jordynne sent a bold message after NXT: to get something that has never been achieved, one needs to do something that has never been done before. The post got a lot of support, as WWE Superstars Naomi and Maxxine Dupri reacted to it.

"Nxt is feeding us good 🔥❤️👏," wrote The Glow.

"Tell emmmmm!" the 27-year-old superstar wrote.

Jordynne Grace spoke about her debut at Royal Rumble 2024

TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace discussed how the WWE Superstars and the crowd reacted to her debut at the Women's Royal Rumble match in 2024.

While speaking in an interview on Fightful, Grace opened up about when she debuted in the company. She mentioned how she had kept it a surprise from her friends in WWE and the fans, but it eventually came out.

"I didn't tell anybody, besides obviously like my husband, but I didn't tell any wrestlers because I was... I was so scared of like, anything getting out... which of course it did anyways, but it could have gotten a lot... you didn't do it, you didn't do it, but other people of course did it, ruining the surprise... you can't have surprises in pro wrestling anymore. But yeah, people were shocked."

It will be exciting to see if Jordynne Grace can defeat Roxanne Perez and take away her title.

