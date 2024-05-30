Jordynne Grace sends out a strong message on social media following major announcement on NXT

TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace has recently sent out a bold message ahead of the major announcement on NXT.

On this week's episode of the white and gold brand, WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez gave a deliberate speech about how much she valued her title and how dedicated she is to maintaining her streak. During the same speech, she expressed annoyance over finding out about her opponent at the upcoming NXT Battleground.

Shortly after, NXT General Manager Ava announced that Perez would face the reigning TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace at Battleground in Las Vegas. The latter hoped to become a double champion at the event.

Following the major announcement, Grace sent a strong message on social media. She mentioned what it takes to do something unprecedented.

"If you want something you’ve never had, you have to be willing to do something that’s never been done," wrote Grace.

Check out Jordynne Grace's Instagram post below:

Vince Russo criticized Jordynne Grace and Bianca Belair's spot at the Royal Rumble

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo had discussed Grace and Bianca Belair's spot at Royal Rumble 2024.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the veteran discussed a video that he came across. The clip showed Jordynne talking about practicing a spot with The EST almost five times.

In the video, Grace mentioned that despite their efforts, they couldn't get it right but still went on to do it during the Women's Royal Rumble match.

"I saw a video of Jordynne Grace, I saw a video today, and Hollywood, your favorite reporter, Denise Hollywood [Salcedo], was interviewing her and she is saying that she and Bianca Belair practiced this spot for the Royal Rumble. They practiced this spot before the Royal Rumble on the apron of the ring about five times, and they couldn't get it right."

Russo expressed his disappointment that there was no need to do a move that they couldn't fix during their rehearsals.

"Bro, she said they practiced it five times, didn't get it right, and went out there and did it anyway. It's like, why? Why?!"

With Grace being Perez's challenger, it will be exciting to see if she becomes a double champion or Roxanne retains her title.

