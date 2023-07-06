Major free agent to reportedly make AEW appearance following WWE rumors

AEW is set to host The Bloods & Guts match on a special edition of AEW Dynamite on July 19th at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The match will feature The Elite with a surprise partner going up against The Blackpool Combat Club, Konosuke Takeshita, and a partner of their choosing.

The match was proposed by Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite, who, along with his teammates of The BCC, have targeted The Elite on numerous occasions. However, they look to finally put an end to their feud in The Bloods & Guts match.

The surprise partner of The Elite is rumored to be Kota Ibushi, who has also been heavily rumored to join WWE as the new creative direction of Triple H met his needs as a performer and potentially a coach.

Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer recently talked on Wrestling Observer Radio about the potential partner of Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and Hangman Adam Page in the bout:

"It's interesting because Kenny Omega did a promo tonight, off the air, so it was only for the people in Edmonton. It wasn't even taped for 'Rampage.' It's after 'Rampage' is over, actually. And he does this promo, and he all but says — well, he tells the story that we all expected, but this is not on TV. That's how, when he went away that week, and he wasn't there, he did not go to Canada, but he was out of the country. He didn't say where he was going.

Dave further added:

"He went back to see an old friend and kind of talked about that. And the whole place is chanting [for] Kota Ibushi, and he certainly didn't deny it, so it looks like Kota Ibushi's gonna be [on] that show in Boston." [H/T:Wrestling Inc]

Kevin Nash furious; claims Will Ospreay almost injured AEW Star Kenny Omega

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently spoke on a dangerous spot between Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay at the AEW x Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay put on an incredible match which got a standing ovation backstage however, a particular spot in the match caught the eyes of the viewers.

During the bout, The Cleaner landed on the back of his neck after receiving a Tiger Driver '91 from Will Ospreay. Nash gave his honest thoughts on the botch on his Kliq THIS podcast:

"I mean, number one, Ospreay's got serious heat with me because he's just almost crippled my favorite wrestler. Which is, that's f**** up, that's f***ing bulls**t. But the fact is if he f***in sold and emerged and Kenny jumped on a bandwagon, and this is how he takes care of him. I don't know, man, it's kind of f***in kabuki-ish to me," stated Nash. It makes it look like [Rey] Mysterio and Eddie [Guererro] going through a chain wrestling move," the legend added. [1:12 - 1:55]

