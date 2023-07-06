WWE legend says he's got "serious heat" with Will Ospreay for almost "crippling" Kenny Omega

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently commented on a dangerous in-ring spot involving Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay at the 2023 Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay brought the house down with their incredible bout at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door II. The nearly 40-minute IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship showdown featured several impressive sequences.

After all the fireworks, Ospreay captured the title from a bloodied and battered Omega. Fans worldwide heaped massive praise on both stars for their performances. However, a scary-looking spot in the middle of the match also caught viewers' attention.

During the encounter, The Cleaner landed awkwardly on the back of his neck after receiving a Tiger Driver '91 from Ospreay. Meanwhile, Kevin Nash expressed his disgust with the NJPW star regarding the botch on his Kliq THIS podcast.

"I mean, number one, Ospreay's got serious heat with me because he's just almost crippled my favorite wrestler. Which is, that's f**** up, that's f***ing bulls**t. But the fact is if he f***in sold and emerged and Kenny jumped on a bandwagon, and this is how he takes care of him. I don't know, man, it's kind of f***in kabukish to me," stated Nash. It makes it look like [Rey] Mysterio and Eddie [Guererro] going through a chain wrestling move," the legend added. [1:12 - 1:55]

You can watch the full podcast episode below:

Kevin Nash comments on the star rating of the match between Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay

Besides receiving a positive reaction from fans, Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay's match at Forbidden Door garnered praise from several industry veterans, including Dave Meltzer. The Wrestling Observer journalist gave six stars to the contest.

Kevin Nash, however, disagreed with Meltzer's rating of the title bout. He said the match should have received a lesser rating considering it featured some botched maneuvers. Here's what the former nWo member had to say:

"Doesn't look like the greatest worker in the world would do something like that, drop that down to a three star just on f***in safety." [2:12 - 2:18]

What are your thoughts on Omega vs. Ospreay at Forbidden Door 2023? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit Kliq This and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Poll : 0 votes