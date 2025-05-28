Major health update on WWE legend Jim Ross (Exclusive)

WWE legend Jim Ross had previously declared that he was diagnosed with colon cancer, causing much worry among his fans. An update has been brought to light, by veteran journalist Bill Apter.
Jim Ross is one of the most recognizable names in professional wrestling history, having worked in the industry for over five decades. Before his current role in AEW, he was a pivotal part of the WWE commentary team and cemented his legacy as one of the greats in the business.
After the announcement of his colon cancer, JR underwent surgery. Speaking about it on UnSKripted, Bill Apter stated that he had heard about the surgery going well. This health update comes as a major relief to Ross's fans who were worried about his health.
"By the way, I heard his colon cancer surgery went really well today. So, bless you," Apter said. [7:16 onwards]
Jim Ross currently has a commentary role in AEW. While the WWE Hall of Famer's appearances are irregular at times, his presence in the Jacksonville-based promotion has added yet another high-profile name to its star-studded roster. It remains to be seen what is next for him down the line.
