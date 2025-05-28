Major health update on WWE legend Jim Ross (Exclusive)

WWE legend Jim Ross had previously declared that he was diagnosed with colon cancer, causing much worry among his fans. An update has been brought to light, by veteran journalist Bill Apter.

Ad

Jim Ross is one of the most recognizable names in professional wrestling history, having worked in the industry for over five decades. Before his current role in AEW, he was a pivotal part of the WWE commentary team and cemented his legacy as one of the greats in the business.

After the announcement of his colon cancer, JR underwent surgery. Speaking about it on UnSKripted, Bill Apter stated that he had heard about the surgery going well. This health update comes as a major relief to Ross's fans who were worried about his health.

Ad

Trending

"By the way, I heard his colon cancer surgery went really well today. So, bless you," Apter said. [7:16 onwards]

You can check out the full comment here:

Ad

Jim Ross currently has a commentary role in AEW. While the WWE Hall of Famer's appearances are irregular at times, his presence in the Jacksonville-based promotion has added yet another high-profile name to its star-studded roster. It remains to be seen what is next for him down the line.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More