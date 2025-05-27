Positive update on WWE legend Jim Ross following colon cancer surgery

There has been a positive health update regarding WWE legend Jim Ross. The veteran announcer revealed earlier this month on social media that he had been diagnosed with colon cancer.

Ross sent a message earlier today before undergoing surgery and noted that he was ready to fight cancer. Conrad Thompson, co-host of the Grillin' JR podcast, alongside the legend, took to social media today to provide a positive health update on the former WWE commentator.

Thompson shared that Jim Ross' surgery went well, and they hope to have successfully removed the cancer today. He also asked fans to keep Ross in their thoughts as he begins his recovery.

"Just heard from @rmorfnyc that JR’s surgery went well and they hope to have successfully removed all of his cancer this morning! Please keep@JRsBBQ in your thoughts and prayers as he begins his recovery! 🙏 🤲 ♥️," he wrote.

The 73-year-old currently works for All Elite Wrestling as an announcer and has recently shared that he hopes to be at All In: Texas later this year.

WWE legend Jim Ross has no plans on retiring

WWE veteran Jim Ross recently shared that he had no plans on retiring after being diagnosed with colon cancer.

Speaking on his Grillin JR podcast, Ross discussed his plans after battling colon cancer. He noted that he did not intend to retire from the professional wrestling business anytime soon. Good Ol' JR stated that he wanted to continue working once he was healthy again.

"I’ll find a shot and I’ll continue on with it, but I’m not gonna, this is crazy on the eve of the hours before my surgery it’s crazy to say, I don’t plan on retiring. I plan on getting healthy and getting well and coming back and doing something or somebody. And we’ll see how that works out." [H/T Inside the Ropes]

You can check out the legend's comments in the video below:

Jim Ross was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007 and has achieved a great deal of success in the industry. Sportskeeda Wrestling would like to extend our best wishes to Ross as he recovers from surgery.

