Jim Ross provides an update after colon cancer diagnosis

WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator Jim Ross has provided an update amid his ongoing battle with colon cancer. The veteran broadcaster revealed his latest cancer diagnosis on X earlier this month, confirming that he would soon be undergoing surgery.

A few hours ago, Ross took to X to share a photo of himself seated, with his daughter standing behind him, along with a defiant caption:

"Checked [i]n and ready to kick this cancer out on its a**!"

The post has since drawn an outpouring of support from fans and wrestling personalities alike.

Despite his serious illness, Ross, on his Grilling JR podcast, made it clear he has no plans of retiring. He said he still hopes to contribute to the industry and potentially make an appearance at AEW All In: Texas later this year.

Jim Ross is best known for his work in WWE. The legendary commentator is a beloved figure across generations of wrestling fans, and his fighting spirit is sure to inspire many. Here’s wishing him a full and speedy recovery.

WWE star pays tribute to Jim Ross after cancer diagnosis

During the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE commentator Pat McAfee referenced Jim Ross following the news of the veteran's colon cancer diagnosis.

While calling the action on RAW, McAfee spoke about a potential matchup between Sheamus and Rusev, stating that it would be an “absolute Slobberknocker,” a term made iconic by Ross during his time in WWE.

“‘Absolute Slobberknocker. Shoutout, positive vibes to one of the greats,'' McAfee said.

Fans were quick to recognize the nod as a tribute to JR, who has overcome numerous health issues over the years and continues to inspire by remaining active in the wrestling scene.

Good Ol' JR is one of the most respected figures in the pro wrestling business, and although he is not affiliated with the Stamford-based promotion anymore, McAfee's tribute to him is sure to resonate with the WWE universe.

