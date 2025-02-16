  • home icon
Major Rhea Ripley reference spotted during AEW Grand Slam 2025

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Feb 16, 2025 06:38 GMT
Rhea Ripley AEW
AEW Grand Slam 2025 was taped in Australia (Image source: wwe.com and allelitewrestling.com)

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley was referenced during a title match at AEW Grand Slam: Australia. Ripley was reportedly in Australia for the event.

At AEW Grand Slam 2025, Australia's Buddy Matthews challenged Kazuchika Okada for the Continental Championship. Since Buddy was wrestling in his home country, the crowd was fully behind him throughout the match. The former WWE star's better half, Rhea Ripley, was referenced during the match.

The reference to the WWE Women's World Champion was made by a fan sitting in the front row at Grand Slam: Australia. The spectator was holding a sign that read, "The Talented Mr. Ripley," citing Buddy Matthews. Ripley was reportedly in Australia and attended the event to watch her husband compete for the Continental Title.

You can view a picture of the sign in the tweet below.

Ripley and Buddy Matthews never shy away from acknowledging each other on social media. Speaking of the match, Buddy unfortunately failed to capture the AEW Continental Title from Okada despite having his home crowd's support. Only time will tell what's next for the Hounds of Hell member after the loss.

The Nightmare will face IYO SKY in a Women's World Title match soon. She aims to walk into WrestleMania 41 as champion.

