Current WWE Superstar was in attendance during AEW Grand Slam 2025 [Reports]

A current WWE Superstar was in attendance for AEW Grand Slam 2025 if reports are to be believed. This will no doubt surprise a lot of fans in the wrestling world.

There are many stars from both companies that know each other and are very open about it. One such pair is that of Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews. Buddy often takes to social media to express love for his wife after her matches.

At AEW Grand Slam 2025, Buddy took on Kazuchika Okada for the Continental Title in what was an evenly matched contest. Much to the disappointment of the local crowd, the Hounds of Hell member lost the bout by pinfall.

Fightful is now reporting that Buddy's wife, Rhea Ripley, was in attendance at the show to support her husband. The couple got married last year.

WWE star Rhea Ripley sends a message to Buddy Matthews

Rhea Ripley is very active on social media and has a huge fan following. Despite working in different companies, Mami and Buddy Matthews often make it a point to show their love for each other.

On Valentine’s Day, taking to Instagram, the WWE Superstar star wrote a thoughtful message for the AEW star and posted a couple of pictures from their wedding.

“My forever Valentine 🖤 Love your goofy a**,” she wrote.

Given that The Nightmare was reportedly there at Grand Slam: Australia to support her husband, it will be interesting to see the kind of reactions fans have to her appearance. It should not come as a surprise if this sparks rumors of Buddy's potential WWE comeback.

Ripley is currently the top champion on RAW and is soon set to lock horns with IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship. Will Mami walk into WrestleMania with gold around her waist? Only time will tell.

