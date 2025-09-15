  • home icon
  Major setback for 5-time champions following big win on AEW Dynamite

Major setback for 5-time champions following big win on AEW Dynamite

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 15, 2025 17:42 GMT
Dynamite stage
These stars are popular among the fans (source: X.com)

Former AEW champions picked up a huge win on Dynamite. However, they suffered a setback following this win,

When The Young Bucks turned heel, they grew power hungry due to their status as EVPs in the company. As a result, they disrespected everyone backstage. However, Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay put an end to this at All In: Texas when they beat The Bucks in a tag team match. As part of the stipulation for this match, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson lost their EVP titles. Since then, many stars have avoided them backstage. The production crew has also messed with them during their entrances.

Just when it looked like all hope was lost, The Bucks teamed with the Death Riders to defeat Brodido and The Opps last week on Dynamite. As a result, they won $500,000. However, in a clip posted on social media, The Young Bucks decided to gamble with their new winnings at a casino. Despite his brother's warning, Nick Jackson gambled away half their winnings, and The Bucks are now possibly broke again.

Matt Jackson heaps praise on Hangman Page's growth in AEW

Hangman Page overcame a lot of odds to defeat Jon Moxley and win the AEW World Championship. Since then, he has defended the title in a rematch against Moxley and then against MJF at Forbidden Door. Now, he will defend the title one more time at All Out 2025 against Kyle Fletcher.

Recently, Matt Jackson did an interview with Justin Barrasso of Undisputed, where he weighed in on his friend's recent success in AEW.

“It’s not lost on me how cool it has been to be part of so many of his big moments. Being involved in the main event also gave me the privilege to prop myself up on a guardrail and watch the finish. I covered my smiling mouth with my hand. So proud,” he said. [H/T: Undisputed]

It will be interesting to see whether the Young Bucks gambled away all of their money they won at Dynamite.

Edited by Sunil Joseph
